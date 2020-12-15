Previous
Wet Webs by johnnychops
88 / 365

Wet Webs

Snapped this one Sunday and forgot to post it. It was really humid and cool on this morning so I was lucky to catch the dew on this web in a yaupon tree in our backyard.
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
Photo Details

