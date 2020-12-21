Previous
Next
Caption this.... by johnnychops
94 / 365

Caption this....

Couldn’t find the time to snap a new photo today, so here’s another from this weekend. There’s a conversation here somewhere, does anyone speak canine?
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise