Previous
Next
Baby grass snake by johnnychops
96 / 365

Baby grass snake

This little fella narrowly escaped being sucked into the pool motor today. I tossed him over the fence so the dogs don't think he's a toy.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise