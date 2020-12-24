Sign up
Merry Christmas Eve!
This is outside a church near our house as the sun set yesterday. Saved it for today's pic. Hope everyone has a great holiday!
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
Tags
sunset
,
nativity
,
christmas eve
Kathy A
ace
It’s well done. Great sky too
December 25th, 2020
