98 / 365
Christmas snacks
We saved our big meal for the 26th and just snacked, drank and watched movies for Christmas Day. Low maintenance with just us and the pups. Hope everyone had a great holiday!
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
5
365
iPhone X
25th December 2020 2:51pm
cheese
snacks
charcuterie
mimosas
