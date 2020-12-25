Previous
Christmas snacks by johnnychops
Christmas snacks

We saved our big meal for the 26th and just snacked, drank and watched movies for Christmas Day. Low maintenance with just us and the pups. Hope everyone had a great holiday!
Johnny Chops

