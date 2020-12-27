Previous
Trail of Lights - Denbar Ct. by johnnychops
100 / 365

Trail of Lights - Denbar Ct.

This photo doesn't do the street justice. The whole block goes all out every year, with music playing too.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

