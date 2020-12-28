Previous
Next
Trail of Lights - Nativity by johnnychops
101 / 365

Trail of Lights - Nativity

Another one from the Denbar Ct. group. I like the simplicity of this one.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise