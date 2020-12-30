Previous
Trail of Lights by johnnychops
103 / 365

Trail of Lights

Forgot to finish up this series, so here's a nice blue one. If I knew how to add stars above the trees I would, but it somehow seems disingenuous, as it was cloudy this night.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
29% complete

