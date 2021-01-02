Sign up
103 / 365
Swift Meat Packing Plant
Found a treasure trove in the Fort Worth Stockyards, the abandoned Amour-Swift meat packing plant. Opened for business in 1904, it's been rotting since it's closure in 1971. Two fires further decimated the building a couple years after that.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
103
photos
19
followers
13
following
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
Tags
graffiti
,
derelict
,
abandoned
,
hallway
