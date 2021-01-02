Previous
Next
Swift Meat Packing Plant by johnnychops
103 / 365

Swift Meat Packing Plant

Found a treasure trove in the Fort Worth Stockyards, the abandoned Amour-Swift meat packing plant. Opened for business in 1904, it's been rotting since it's closure in 1971. Two fires further decimated the building a couple years after that.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise