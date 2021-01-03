Sign up
105 / 365
Swift Ruins 2
The sense of unease was palpable in here. Could have been due to the large chunks of rafters hanging by threads over us or something else. Didn't stay long...
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
105
photos
19
followers
13
following
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
2
365
NIKON D750
2nd January 2021 11:03am
texas
,
abandoned
,
historical
,
fort worth
,
amour swift meat packing
365 Project
