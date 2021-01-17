Previous
Pace Bend Park - Survivor by johnnychops
Pace Bend Park - Survivor

This little guy was poking up among the rocks along a very desolate stretch of shore at Lake Travis on Friday. We took the dogs for couple hours of outdoor time. Should have a few from this little outing...
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

