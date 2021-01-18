Previous
Pace Bend Park-Where's the boat? by johnnychops
122 / 365

Pace Bend Park-Where's the boat?

Emmylou showing off a bit of her personality here. She's not really fond of water, so it was surprising that she pulled us so near it into this little corner on the rocks.
18th January 2021

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

