Pace Bend-Prickly Pear by johnnychops
Pace Bend-Prickly Pear

Some cactus, because it's Texas. Of note: There ain't no saguaro in TX. Lots of prickly pear though.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
