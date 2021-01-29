Previous
Family Friday-Inks Lake by johnnychops
132 / 365

Family Friday-Inks Lake

Took a day trip out to Inks Lake. It was really tough to get any good shots while managing the hounds in a new place with many smells under the midday sun, but I like this one of Andy being a doggie mama. She lives for these two.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Johnny Chops

Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
