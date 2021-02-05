Previous
Lonely old house by johnnychops
Shooting video yesterday, we happened on this beautiful old house and worked it into our concept. I wonder who lived here and if they had happy days? It was likely a prime country spot before the town grew up around it.
Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
