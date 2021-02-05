Sign up
Lonely old house
Shooting video yesterday, we happened on this beautiful old house and worked it into our concept. I wonder who lived here and if they had happy days? It was likely a prime country spot before the town grew up around it.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
Tags
texas
abandoned
history
farmhouse
