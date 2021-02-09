Previous
Next
Lazy co-writers by johnnychops
143 / 365

Lazy co-writers

Once again, my co-writers are helping mostly by being quiet, which is actually quite nice. Wrote a good one today!
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise