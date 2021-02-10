Previous
Location Scouting by johnnychops
Location Scouting

I found this great spot not far from my house. It's one of our locations for my next music video. I've been so busy nailing down things for that I haven't taken a photo today.
10th February 2021

Johnny Chops

Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
