Location Scouting
I found this great spot not far from my house. It's one of our locations for my next music video. I've been so busy nailing down things for that I haven't taken a photo today.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd February 2021 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
train
,
landscape
,
creek
