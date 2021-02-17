Sign up
Icy Robin
There were a whole flock of different birds all over the yaupon tree next to this one, but this guy was just looking for a warm place to land all by his lonesome. I felt bad this was the best he could do.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th February 2021 1:09pm
nature
ice
winter
bird
trees
robin
