Icy Robin by johnnychops
151 / 365

Icy Robin

There were a whole flock of different birds all over the yaupon tree next to this one, but this guy was just looking for a warm place to land all by his lonesome. I felt bad this was the best he could do.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
41% complete

