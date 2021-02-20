Previous
Aftermath by johnnychops
Aftermath

Slim pickings at the grocery store today. Hope we can get back to basics soon.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
GaryW
Wow! Another sign of the times.
February 21st, 2021  
