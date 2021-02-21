Previous
Little Brother Blues by johnnychops
155 / 365

Little Brother Blues

Emmylou is the master of this look. "He is such a dork. Ugh." On a positive note, the last of the snow melted, our water came back on today and it was a beautiful and sunny 70 degrees. Texas weather, who knows?
Johnny Chops

Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
