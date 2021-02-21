Sign up
155 / 365
Little Brother Blues
Emmylou is the master of this look. "He is such a dork. Ugh." On a positive note, the last of the snow melted, our water came back on today and it was a beautiful and sunny 70 degrees. Texas weather, who knows?
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st February 2021 5:02pm
Tags
black and white
texas
dogs
basset hounds
