156 / 365
Playtime for Clyde
Sorry for all the dog pics, they are just my most convenient subjects. Once that gets low, Clyde is ready to rock and roll. We were blessed with another gorgeous day too.
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
5
365
NIKON D750
22nd February 2021 5:59pm
Tags
sunset
,
playtime
,
“rescue
,
dogs”
