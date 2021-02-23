Sign up
Clouds at sunset
Stuck in front of the computer working on a song demo all day today, so this was my best effort. I see a butterfly.
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
sky
sunset
texas
clouds
GaryW
Gorgeous clouds.
February 24th, 2021
