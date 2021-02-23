Previous
Next
Clouds at sunset by johnnychops
157 / 365

Clouds at sunset

Stuck in front of the computer working on a song demo all day today, so this was my best effort. I see a butterfly.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
Gorgeous clouds.
February 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise