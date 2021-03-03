Previous
Who's There? by johnnychops
165 / 365

Who's There?

Another quick from the phone. Clyde also seems to have found this window in the front door for the first time. He's learning...
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
Photo Details

