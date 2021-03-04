Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
166 / 365
Portraits
I got the opportunity to work on my portraiture today. My wife is working on her real estate license and needed some head shots, so guess who was the closest photographer?
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
166
photos
19
followers
13
following
45% complete
View this month »
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th March 2021 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
dogs
,
head shots
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Your wife has a great smile, and the shot looks perfectly natural, with nice separation from the background. Keep it up!
March 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close