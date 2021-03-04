Previous
Portraits by johnnychops
166 / 365

Portraits

I got the opportunity to work on my portraiture today. My wife is working on her real estate license and needed some head shots, so guess who was the closest photographer?
Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Your wife has a great smile, and the shot looks perfectly natural, with nice separation from the background. Keep it up!
March 5th, 2021  
