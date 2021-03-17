Sign up
179 / 365
Happy St. Patrick's Day!
One of these is more Irish than the others...
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
17th March 2021 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beer
,
margarita
,
green beer
,
st. patricks
Erin R
ace
Yum they look interesting
March 19th, 2021
