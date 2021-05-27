Previous
Next
Trash by johnnychops
250 / 365

Trash

I’ve been slacking off with my project this week, with life getting back to normal it’s been tough to find the time. I hope i can complete the project. We got some exercise on our last beach day and cleaned up a bit too.
27th May 2021 27th May 21

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise