255 / 365
Property shot
Helping out my wife with her new real estate license. This one's for sale and it's a beauty! 2.7 acres on Onion Creek.
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
Tags
real estate
