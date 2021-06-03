Previous
Over the Treetops by johnnychops
255 / 365

Over the Treetops

I took a peek outside and realized I was missing something amazing, so I ran and grabbed my drone and got it up in the air just in time.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
