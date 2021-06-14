Previous
Never grow up by johnnychops
266 / 365

Never grow up

This guy we just met, 83, who is a colleague of our friend, hosted his birthday party. His quote for this pic was “let’s take off our shirts and show off our tattoos.”
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Johnny Chops

