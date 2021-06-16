Sign up
267 / 365
Collector of Cool
This is Aden, he plays bass in my side project (Johnny Chops & the Razors)sometimes. He’s wearing a Tshirt from my main gig that was printed at least 15 years ago.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
Tags
bands
,
tshirt
,
portraits
