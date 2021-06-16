Previous
Collector of Cool by johnnychops
Collector of Cool

This is Aden, he plays bass in my side project (Johnny Chops & the Razors)sometimes. He’s wearing a Tshirt from my main gig that was printed at least 15 years ago.
