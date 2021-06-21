Previous
First Listing by johnnychops
272 / 365

First Listing

My wife got her first real estate listing this week! I guess I get to be handyman/sign poster-upper.
Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
