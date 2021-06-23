Previous
Whats the story here? by johnnychops
274 / 365

Whats the story here?

My friend who turned me on to this site and photography in general said "try and take a photo that tells a story." Success!
23rd June 2021

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
