Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
274 / 365
Whats the story here?
My friend who turned me on to this site and photography in general said "try and take a photo that tells a story." Success!
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
275
photos
16
followers
12
following
75% complete
View this month »
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th June 2021 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beer
,
abandoned
,
west texas
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close