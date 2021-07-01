Previous
Next
Poor Emmylou by johnnychops
285 / 365

Poor Emmylou

She’s got a herniated disc. No walks for a couple weeks and no playtime. Hope she can bounce back.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise