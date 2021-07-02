Previous
Beaver Creek, CO by johnnychops
Beaver Creek, CO

We had the pleasure of playing here on this weekend. I wish I could visit Colorado more often...
2nd July 2021

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
Beautiful view
Beautiful view
July 5th, 2021  
