Pano practice 2
291 / 365

Pano practice 2

Another sunset worth flying for. I was actually trying to finish up some yard work while it was cooler and before it got dark, but my string trimmer ran out of line just before sunset. It was like this one was begging to be captured.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
