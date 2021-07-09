Sign up
292 / 365
Yard Day
We’ve been blessed with rain in July, which is nice and about 10-15 degrees cooler than normal. But I’ve had to mow a little more. I’ll take it.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
0
0
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
292
photos
15
followers
12
following
Views
11
Album
365
Tags
grass
,
lawn
,
july
