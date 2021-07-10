Previous
Shady Gators by johnnychops
294 / 365

Shady Gators

Played Lake of the Ozarks today. Neat place, crazy college kids partying all day, easy going grown ups at night for the show.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Johnny Chops

