295 / 365
Windy City Smokeout
Was really hoping for better weather to capture the city, but this was as good as I could get. It rained on and off all day. Great festival though, we had a killer show.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
365
FC3170
11th July 2021 8:04pm
bbq
,
skyline
,
chicago
,
united center
