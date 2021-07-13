Sign up
297 / 365
80s hair
Clyde is looking like David lee Roth circa 1985. Think he needs a trim?
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
298
photos
15
followers
12
following
Tags
dogs
Kathy A
ace
No, he looks even cuter with shaggy hair
July 15th, 2021
