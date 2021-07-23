Previous
Charleston Sunrise by johnnychops
Charleston Sunrise

Wonderful city to visit. Great food, people and fascinating history everywhere. It reminds me of Boston with a southern drawl. On to Duluth, GA tonight...
23rd July 2021

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 23rd, 2021  
