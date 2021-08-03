Previous
Feather by johnnychops
326 / 365

Feather

I found this feather a few days ago and have been waiting for the right time and idea to come to put it in a photo. The evening sun was poking through the trees and so the idea sort of popped in my head.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
Photo Details

