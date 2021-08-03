Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
326 / 365
Feather
I found this feather a few days ago and have been waiting for the right time and idea to come to put it in a photo. The evening sun was poking through the trees and so the idea sort of popped in my head.
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
326
photos
15
followers
12
following
89% complete
View this month »
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
3rd August 2021 6:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
feather
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close