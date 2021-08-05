Sign up
328 / 365
Going to Kansas City
Wish I’d brought my Nikon. I tried my best with my phone because it’s a no fly zone in the immediate area. I was planning on taking some aerial shots.
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
328
photos
14
followers
11
following
89% complete
View this month »
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
Views
1
Album
365
Tags
downtown
,
“kansas
,
city”
