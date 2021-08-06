Sign up
329 / 365
The Ryman Auditorium
So excited to play this hallowed hall tonight. Lots of history on this stage, I’m honored to stand on these boards with my band mates.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
329
photos
14
followers
11
following
90% complete
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
Views
4
Album
365
Tags
music
,
country
,
nashville
,
auditorium
,
ryman
,
church”
,
“mother
