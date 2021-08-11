Previous
Kerrville Sunset by johnnychops
Kerrville Sunset

I snapped this just in case the meteor shower was a bust. It was, clouds rolled in just as I was getting up to head out...maybe better luck tomorrow...
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
