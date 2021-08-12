Previous
Happy Gotcha Day! by johnnychops
Happy Gotcha Day!

One year ago today we brought this little monkey home. I can't believe it's gone by so fast. Here he is enjoying one of his favorite activities, pulling the stuffing out of his plush toys.
Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
