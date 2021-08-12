Sign up
335 / 365
Happy Gotcha Day!
One year ago today we brought this little monkey home. I can't believe it's gone by so fast. Here he is enjoying one of his favorite activities, pulling the stuffing out of his plush toys.
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
0
0
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th August 2021 7:45pm
Tags
poodle
,
basset
,
clyde
,
gotcha day
