Boise Giraffe by johnnychops
343 / 365

Boise Giraffe

I always feel sorry for animals in zoos. I know they say it's good for the species and conservation, but they just look sad to me. This was taken from the park along the back of the Boise Zoo.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
