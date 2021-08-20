Sign up
343 / 365
Boise Giraffe
I always feel sorry for animals in zoos. I know they say it's good for the species and conservation, but they just look sad to me. This was taken from the park along the back of the Boise Zoo.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
0
0
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
345
photos
14
followers
11
following
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
Views
3
365
NIKON D750
20th August 2021 12:52pm
Tags
animals
,
giraffe
,
zoo
,
boise
