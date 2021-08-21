Previous
Bad Moon Rising by johnnychops
Bad Moon Rising

The moon rise behind the stage last night in Helix, OR was phenomenal. This was the best I could get, during Tylor and The Train Robbers' set.
21st August 2021

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
