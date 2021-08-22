Previous
Layover in Oakland by johnnychops
345 / 365

Layover in Oakland

Caught a landing flight and a cool reflection in between gates in Oakland on the way home today. Long day of travel!
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

