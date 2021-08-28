Sign up
Long Walk
I found quite a few nice spots around Jones stadium in Lubbock today. It was a bit hot but worth the walk.
28th August 2021
28th Aug 21
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
Tags
bridge
,
lubbock
,
texas tech
,
red raiders
