354 / 365
Emmylou
I was looking back at my project since I'm nearing the end and realized Clyde, being the puppy, has got a lot more attention from the camera. So here's a nice shot of my girl. She's getting on in years but is still the sweetest dog I've ever had.
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
Johnny Chops
@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
31st August 2021 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hound
,
basset
