Previous
Next
Emmylou by johnnychops
354 / 365

Emmylou

I was looking back at my project since I'm nearing the end and realized Clyde, being the puppy, has got a lot more attention from the camera. So here's a nice shot of my girl. She's getting on in years but is still the sweetest dog I've ever had.
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

Johnny Chops

@johnnychops
Pandemic identity crisis anyone? I've been a professional musician for over 15 years but 2020 has forced me to broaden my horizons. Photography and...
96% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise